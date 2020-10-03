Chandigarh, Oct 3 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with one kilogram of opium worth Rs 2.50 lakh in Haryana's Sirsa district, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Gurjeet Singh and Gurdev, both residents of Sirsa, they said.

Also Read | CBI Probe Ordered in Hathras Case by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The accused were transporting pulses in a truck from Madhya Pradesh's Jhabra to Punjab and had concealed the opium in the consignment, a police spokesperson said.

They were caught during a special checking, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | SOPs Issued For Maharashtra Restaurants: 50% Occupancy, Only Asymptomatic Customers Allowed; Check Full List.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe is underway, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)