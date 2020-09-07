Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): One person was killed while at least four people were injured in a road accident at Balewadi High Street of the city, police said on Sunday.

Pune city police have registered a case against a retired police personnel, whose car allegedly hit the victims, under relevant sections and have arrested him as well.

The driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

