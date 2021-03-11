Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A man was killed and four others were seriously injured after their car was hit by a tractor here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Dhamat bridge under Purkazi police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

Five residents of Haryana's Faridabad were headed to Haridwar for bathing in river Ganga on the occasion of 'Maha Shivratri' when their car was hit by a tractor which was transporting sugarcane, the police said.

One of the occupants of the car was killed and four others were injured, they said.

The deceased was identified as Sudershan Sharma (28). The injured were taken to the hospital, they said.

