Noida, Dec 16 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a tempo traveller in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, according to the police.

The other 40-year-old rider of the motorcycle was left severely injured in the crash and taken to a hospital, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav, and the injured as Anil, they said.

“The incident took place in the Dankaur Police Station area when Anil and Gaurav were on their way to work on a motorcycle. They were near NIMS hospital when a tempo traveller hit their two-wheeler, leaving them injured,” a police spokesperson said.

“The duo was rushed to the NIMS hospital where doctors declared Gaurav dead. Anil suffered severe injuries in the episode and is hospitalized in a critical condition,” the official said.

A search is on for the tempo driver, the official added.

