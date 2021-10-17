New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): A man was allegedly murdered over car parking issues in the Dabri area of the national capital, Delhi police informed on Saturday.

As per the information received by police, the murder took place over the car parking issues in which Sohail and Bilal are accused.

"Both the accused used to park the car outside victim Afroz's house, after which the incident took place," police added.

Police said that they received the information about the incident on Friday night when the victim was being thrashed with a stick and the accused are absconding.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

