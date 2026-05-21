India News | 1 Lakh Sensor Lights to Be Installed to Fix 'dark Spots', Announces Delhi CM

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced the installation of 1 lakh sensor lights in the national capital to fix "dark spots", further enhancing the security measures.

The Chief Minister emphasised that in response to the complaints regarding malfunctioning lights, measures have been implemented to manage the faulty signals through the control room. These measures aim to address the issues promptly and without the need for human intervention.

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In an X post, Delhi Chief Minister stated, "Dark Spots. Even with lights installed on every street, there are still many such corners that remain in darkness, where the lights are faulty. This only comes to light when someone complains about it. That's why the Delhi government is converting all these lights into sensor-based LED lights. In other words, 1 lakh lights in Delhi will be converted to this type of light, which will be connected to a control and command center."

"If even one light fails, a signal will immediately be received in that control room, and it will be fixed right away. Any dark spot will be managed instantly," the Chief Minister added.

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Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the launch of the 'Talent Hunt Scheme Hauslon Ki Udaan 2026-27', describing it as much more than just a competition.

CM Gupta said the initiative aims to identify, nurture and provide a national platform to the hidden talent of Delhi's youth.

Speaking at a press conference held at CM Jan Seva Sadan, the Chief Minister also unveiled the official logo of the ambitious scheme. She said the logo symbolises the dreams, creativity and soaring confidence of Delhi's young generation.

On this occasion, the Delhi Government's Minister for Art, Culture, and Languages, Kapil Mishra, was also present.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, CM Gupta said, "The government firmly believes that every young person possesses talent and only needs the right opportunity and platform to shine. The scheme will be implemented by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages and is designed to give young people a chance to showcase their creativity, build confidence and carve out an identity for themselves."

She added that the initiative would also help promote Delhi's rich cultural heritage alongside modern creative expression.

The Chief Minister said the objective of the scheme is not limited to discovering talent alone, but also to create an inclusive and accessible platform that encourages diversity, self-employment and self-reliance among talented youth. (ANI)

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