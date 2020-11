New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested 10 people and registered 12 cases for alleged sale of fire crackers in the national capital, officials said.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government has imposed a total ban on firecrackers including the environmentally safer green crackers from November 7 to 30 to combat the rising pollution and amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

"Among the 12 cases, one was registered in northeast district, one in outer-north, four in northwest, one in Rohini, two in west, two in outer and one in Dwarka," Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said.

"Total 10 people were arrested on Wednesday -- one in northeast district, one in outer-north, four in northwest, one in Rohini, one in west and two in outer," he said.

Mittal said police recovered 1,769.89 kg of fire crackers. The most -- 1,638.8 kg -- were recovered from west district.

On Wednesday, police registered two cases for bursting fire crackers in east and northwest district. One person was arrested from the northwest district, he said.

A total of 100 grams of fire crackers were recovered from his possession,

Till Wednesday, police have registered 29 cases and arrested 30 people for allegedly selling fireworks. A total of 2,792.77 kg of crackers were recovered from their possession, police said.

Ten cases were registered and two persons arrested for allegedly bursting the fire crackers, they said.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases".

All the district DCPs have been asked to ensure that steps are taken against the violators under appropriate sections of law and that strict action is initiated against the staff for any non-compliance of the order, police had said.

The DCPs of all the 15 police districts will constitute police station-wise teams to supervise the implementation of the NGT order. Each beat staff would be properly briefed by the SHOs concerned to enforce the direction in letter and spirit, they had said.

