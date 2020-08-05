Khagaria (Bihar) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): At least 10 bodies were recovered after a boat carrying about 40 people overturned in Khagaria district of Bihar, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Yadav said it was a "heartbreaking incident".

"Many people were drowned in the heartbreaking incident caused by the overturning of a boat filled with about 40 people in Khagaria district. 10 bodies have been recovered and the other is missing. I am sorry to hear this sad news. May God give peace to the souls of the dead and courage to their families to bear the grief," Yadav said in a tweet (Translated from Hindi).

Earlier in the day, Khargaira DM Alok Ranjan Ghosh said boat got imbalanced and overturned due to overloading amid bad weather.

"The search operation is going on. Bodies were recovered. We are trying to find out the bodies and handover to their families. The boat got imbalanced amid bad weather on Tuesday night."

MLA Poonam Yadav announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kins of the deceased.

"We got information about the boat got imbalanced. I think there were 25 people who drowned, as per the boat capacity. We do not know how many bodies are missing. We will Rs 4 lakhs to kins of the deceased and we will also try to provide govt job to their families." (ANI)

