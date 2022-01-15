Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have blacklisted 10 contractors for poor execution of works in Doda district, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

Quoting an order issued by the Rural Development Department (Superintendent Engineer REW Jammu), the spokesman said the contractors have been banned for one year for poor performance in execution of the public works.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Leader Joginder Singh Mann Joins AAP in Presence of Arvind Kejriwal.

It has been given out that during this period they shall not be allowed to participate in any tendering process across the Jammu province, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)