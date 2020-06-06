India News | 10 Deaths, 206 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 6 (PTI) Telangana witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 206 fresh infections being reported apart from 10 deaths, taking the tally in the state to 3,496 and fatalities to 123.

According to a state government bulletin, all the fresh cases were reported from different parts of Telangana.

Out of the 206 cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area accounted for 152. No new case was found among migrants, deportees and foreign returnees, it said.

The bulletin said 1,710 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after recovery, while the number of people under treatment was 1,663.

The total number of positive cases reported from different parts of Telangana as on 5 pm on Saturday was 3,048 while the total cases among migrants and others was 448.

Observing that there is a surge in cases in most of the districts across the state, the bulletin requested the public to be alert and vigilant for any signs and symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

In case of onset of any symptoms of ILI or SARI, people are requested to immediately contact the nearest government health facility without any delay, it said.

It requested the people to avoid self-medication or taking the help of quacks, faith healers and others.

Early reporting to the health facility would enable prompt diagnosis and management, the bulletin said.

Seeking medical care soon after the onset of symptoms is vital to reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19, it said.

"Please do not step out of the house unless essential," it said.

It also advised people to take precautions like wearing face masks and maintaining a distance of more than six ft with others.PTI SJR SS

