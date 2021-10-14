Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI) Continuing the downward trend, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,259 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 10 districts logging less than 10 infections. The fresh cases today pushed the overall tally in the state to 26.83 lakh while 20 people succumbed to the virus, mounting the toll to 35,853, a medical bulletin said said. The state had clocked 1,280 cases on Wednesday. Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,438 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,32,092 leaving 15,451 active infections.

A total of 1,37,423 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.90 crore till date.

Chennai and Coimbatore recorded the most number of infections by adding 163 and 143 cases respectively, while the remaining was spread across other districts. Ten districts reported new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 25 districts.

Among the 20 fatalities, two people were the lone victims of the contagion without any pre-existing illness or comorbidity, the bulletin said.

