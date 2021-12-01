Mathura, Dec 1 (PTI) As many as 10 foreign devotees who had come to an ashram in Vrindavan here have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and three of them returned to their home countries without informing authorities here, officials said Wednesday.

They also said the three foreigners disappeared from the ashram on Sunday itself without informing the health department or administrative officials, defying Covid guidelines.

Coronavirus control room in-charge Bhudev Prasad Singh said the number of foreign nationals found infected with the disease in Vrindavan has gone up to 10 now.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rachna Gupta said that out of the 10 infected foreign nationals, three have gone home.

She said that the police have been informed about the three foreign nationals.

