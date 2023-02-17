Bareilly (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Four alleged smugglers were arrested and around 10 kilogram of opium was seized from their possession here, police said on Friday.

They have been identified as Atul Verma, Kunwarpal, a resident of Bareilly, Balram Hassa and Sufal Hassa, both residents of Khunti district in Jharkhand, they said.

The four were arrested by a Special Task Force team on Thursday night following a tip-off, STF inspector Raghvendra Singh said.

Opium (afeem) weighing 9.760 kilogram and a car were seized from their possession, he said.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that they had taken the narcotic drug from Khunti in Jharkhand to supply it in Bareilly and adjoining districts as well as in Punjab, Singh said.

