New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday seized 10 medical oxygen concentrators among other items from two persons who have also been arrested.

"Police arrested 2 persons, seized 10 Medical oxygen Concentrators, 82 plastic pipes used in concentrators, 3486 digital thermometers, 263 digital gun thermometers, 684 oximeters and 10 nebulizers", said Delhi Police.

"Both disclosed that they were selling the life-saving equipment at higher rates", the police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

