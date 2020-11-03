Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 10 more COVID-19 fatalities and 1,725 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,936 and the overall infection tally to 2,02,220.

A total of 16,385 patients are currently under treatment for the disease in the state, an official bulletin issued here said.

It said 1,83,899 people have been discharged after treatment in the state so far.

In Jaipur, the death toll due to the infection has reached 377, followed by 187 in Jodhpur, 144 in Ajmer, 142 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 95 in Bharatpur and 76 in Pali among others.

Of the new cases registered, 331 are in Jaipur, 201 in Jodhpur, 198 in Bikaner, 159 in Ajmer, 99 in Alwar, 97 in Sikar, 94 in Sriganganagar and 65 in Kota besides those in other districts of the state.

