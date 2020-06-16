India News | 10 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, Total Count Touches 500

Imphal, Jun 16 (PTI) Manipur reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 500, an official said on Tuesday.

Of the 10, six hail from Senapati district and four from Imphal West district, said the official at the COVID-19 Common Control Room here.

Also Read | Beijing Shuts Schools Amid New Cluster of COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

All 10 -- three men and seven women -- are returnees from other states, she said.

Manipur currently has 341 active cases. Altogether 159 have recovered so far. The recovery rate in the state stands at 31.8 per cent.

Also Read | India Summons Pakistan High Commission Over 'Abduction And Torture' of Two Indian Mission Officials in Islamabad.

The official also said the state's COVID-19 training team has imparted lessons on dealing with the crisis to at least 4,263 people, including 522 medical officers, nurses, accredited social activist, and allied healthcare providers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)