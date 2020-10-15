Port Blair, Oct 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,046 on Thursday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three new patients have travel history, while seven fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Fourteen more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 3,796, the official said.

The Union territory now has 195 active COVID-19 cases, while 55 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 71,624 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 71,620 reports have been received and four are awaited, the official added.

