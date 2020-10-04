Port Blair, Oct 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,868 on Sunday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eight new patients were detected during contact tracing, while two have travel history, he said.

Eleven more people were cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 173 active coronavirus cases, while 3,642 people have been cured of the disease and 53 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration had till Saturday sent 61,231 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 22 reports were awaited, the official added.

