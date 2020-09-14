Lucknow, Sep 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government late Sunday night transferred 10 IPS officers, including police chiefs of some districts, a senior official said in a statement here.

Rohit Singh Sajwan, who was posted as superintendent of police of Maharajganj, has been appointed the senior superintendent of police, Bareilly. SSP Bareilly Shailesh Kumar Pandey is the new superintendent of police of Gonda.

SP, Gonda, Rajkaran Nayyar has been transferred to Jaunpur in the same capacity.

Pradeep Gupta is the new SP of Maharajganj, while Arvind Kumar Maurya has been appointed the SP of Shravasti.

Kasganj Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan is the new SP of Mau.

Mau SP Manoj Kumar Sonkar has been sent to Kasganj in the same capacity, the statement added.

