Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): 10 tourists injured as the driver of a mini bus lost control of the vehicle and it overturned near Chenani-Nashri Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The tourists were going from Patnitop to Katra base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

All injured have been shifted to a hospital.

More details awaited. (ANI)

