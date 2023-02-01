New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): As many as 10 passenger trains are running late in the northern region due to low visibility, informed Railway officials on Wednesday.

According to railway officials, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, Bhusaval-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, and Visakhapatnam -New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express are running late by 1:00 hours.

Barauni- NewDelhi Clone Special, Madhupur-Anand Vihar Terminal Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar Humsafar Express and MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express are running late by 1:30 hours.

Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express and Durg-Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express are running late by 1:15 hours, 1:15 hours and 2:00 hours respectively. (ANI)

