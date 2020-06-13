India News | 100 American Ventilators to Arrive in India on Monday

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): In the fight against COVID-19, the much-awaited ventilators as promised by United States President Donald Trump, is arriving on Monday.

In the first lot, about 100 high technology ventilators, a life saving medical equipment will be brought to India as a donation from America. These ventilators are being manufactured by Zoll US-based firm and are arriving from Chicago in the US.

A senior government official told ANI: "On Monday, about 100 ventilators are arriving from the United States as a donation. Ventilators would come to India by Air India flight. This is entirely managed by the India Red Cross Society."

"Once the ventilators would arrive in India, there is a small inaugural function at IRCS after which these ventilators would be distributed to hospital for patient care," said the official who is familiar with this matter.

On May 16, US President Trump had tweeted: "I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We're also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!"

In response to Trump's tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked him in a tweet and highlighted the India-US relationship.

"In such times, it's always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from Covid-19," PM Modi said in a tweet. (ANI)

