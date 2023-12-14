New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Every year, Railway Week is celebrated from the 10th to the 16th of April to commemorate the running of the first train in India on 16.04.1853. During Railway Week, functions are organised all over Indian Railways.

This year, the 68th Railway Week Central Function - Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar-2023 is being organised at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 15th December 2023.

During this function, an Award for outstanding services to selected railway personnel will be given by Minister of Railways, Communications & Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Shields are also presented to Zonal Railways and PSUs for their best performance in a particular field.

Raosaheb Patil Danve, Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Darshana Jardosh, Union Minister of State for Railways, & Textile, Chairman & CEO and Members of Railway Board, General Managers of all Zonal Railways, Production Units of Railways and PSUs of Railways shall also be present on the occasion.Altogether, 100 Railway Employees from various Zonal Railways, Production Units and railway PSUs all over the country will be awarded for their outstanding services, along with 21 shields.

This is one of the major functions of Indian Railways where a complete set-up of railways will be present at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. (ANI)

