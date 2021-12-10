Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) The NITI Aayog will be establishing 1,000 Atal Tinkering Laboratories in Jammu and Kashmir of which 187 will be established by the end of this financial year, officials said on Thursday.

It was conveyed at a high level meeting headed by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta to take stock of arrangements for opening Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATL) in various educational institutions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ATL is an initiative to boost cognitive development in children where they are given avenues to experiment and widen their understanding of phenomena on scientific ideas.

From 187 of this year's target, 31 are being established across government schools of the Union territory, whereas 50 will come up in various educational institutions, including KVs, JNVs, and private schools, the officials said.

The process for establishing the remaining 106 labs will also be initiated shortly.

The chief secretary directed the School Education Department to fix timelines for establishing these laboratories in various districts of the UT and also emphasise on the nomination of trainers and champions against suitable incentives.

Besides, the department was also asked to ensure regular maintenance of infrastructure and equipment of these centres in convergence with other government departments, they said.

Mehta impressed upon the department to promote scientific temper among the students in areas such as machine learning and artificial intelligence by proactively engaging them in various experiments and scientific activities.

“These centres should be viewed as innovation hubs to expose the children to scientific experiments, stir innovation in the young minds and encourage them to contribute to the scientific advancement of the nation,” he said.

The School Education Department was further asked to explore industrial linkages which can be created to tap the IT and technical prowess of the younger generation in finding scientific and innovative solutions to existing problems.

