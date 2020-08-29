Chennai, Aug 29 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday in a coordinated sea-air operation recovered 1000 kg of sea cucumber worth over Rs 5 crore, intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, in the Gulf of Mannar.

Sea Cucumbers are an endangered and protected (marine) species, a Defence release here said.

Also Read | Unlock 4 Guidelines: Arvind Kejriwal Welcomes Centre’s Decision to Resume Metro Services From Sep 7 in Phased Manner.

"In a swift sea-air coordinated mid-sea operation an Indian Coast Guard Ship and aircraft apprehended a fishing boat at about 1200 hrs on August 29, carrying approximately 1000 kg of Sea Cucumbers worth over Rs 5 crore in international market," it said.

"The package was intended to be smuggled into Sri Lanka. The fishing boat along with three crew have been apprehended and brought to Tuticorin for further investigation," it added.

Also Read | SAURAV SONI an Entertainment Influencer and a Young Star Face of "ROPOSO"- an Indian App.

The successful operation reiterates the Indian Coast Guard's resolve for ensuring safe seas in the region through extensive surveillance for monitoring suspicious activities at sea, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)