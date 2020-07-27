Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Shiv Sena president Anil Singh offered 1,001 laddoos at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's birthday on Monday.

"We prayed for the long life of Uddhav Thackeray and eradication of coronavirus pandemic," Singh said.

Also Read | NIA Files Charge-Sheet Against 6 Accused in JeM Nagrota Infiltration-Transportation Module Case: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Thackeray is expected to attend the Ram temple 'Boomi Poojan' to be held in Ayodhya on August 5.

Son of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, is celebrating his 60th birthday on Monday. He is the 29th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 and Ban on Taking Selfies Imposed Near Water Bodies in Barwani District.

He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)