Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 14 (ANI): Assam on Monday reported 1,001 new COVID-19 cases out of which 513 were from capital Guwahati alone, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"A total of 1,001 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Assam on July 13 including 513 in Guwahati. Total cases stand at 17,807 including 11,416 recovered, 6,348 active cases and 40 deaths," said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254 on Monday. (ANI)

