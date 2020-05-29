India News | 101 Persons Discharged from Howrah Hospital After Recovering from COVID-19

Howrah, May 29 (PTI) Over hundred people were discharged from a hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday after they recovered from COVID-19, officials said.

Of the 101 persons discharged from the Sanjiban Hospital in Uluberia, 54 were women, 42 men and five children, they said.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea Issues Clarification on Reports of Google Acquiring Stake in the Telecom Operator, Says 'No Proposal As Reported By Media'.

As ambulances carrying those recovered left the hospital compound in the evening, doctors, nurses and other frontline workers clapped wishing for their well-being.

A woman who was discharged thanked the frontline workers at the hospital who have taken care of them round the clock and "helped us to defeat corona".

Also Read | West Bengal Allows Temples, Mosques, Gurudwaras, Other Religious Places to Re-Open From June 1, Only 10 Devotees Allowed Inside at Once.

Total 354 COVID-19 patients have so far been discharged from the hospital after recovery, its director Dr Subhashish Mitra said.

Of them, three were pregnant women and they have given birth while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Officials of the district administration, police and local MLA Idris Ali were present at the hospital during the discharge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)