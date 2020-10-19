Bhopal, Oct 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,015 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed its caseload to 1,61,203, while 13 fatalities took the death toll to 2,786, a health official said.

1,287 patients were discharged from hospitals since Sunday evening, taking the state's recovery count to 1,45,421.

Also Read | Larsen and Toubro Emerges As Lowest Bidder for Constructing 237 km Long Bullet Train Project Under Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

Three patients died in Bhopal, two each in Indore and Gwalior and one each in Jabalpur, Dhar, Damoh, Harda, Sheopur and Burhanpur, said officials.

Of 1,015 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 190, Indore 181 and Jabalpur 60.

Also Read | One Solution to Stop Stubble Burning Is the Use of Bio-Decomposer Technique Used by Delhi Govt, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 31,804, including 659 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally was 22,560 with 451 fatalities.

Jabalpur has so far recorded 12,190 cases.

Indore now has 3,590 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Jabalpur is 1,896 and 838, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,61,203, new cases 1,015, death toll 2,786, recovered 1,45,421, active cases 12,996, number of people tested so far 26,07,185.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)