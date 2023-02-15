New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) India saw a single-day rise of 102 fresh COVID-19 cases as the active caseload increased to 1,823, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country's Covid death toll stands at 5,30,756 with three latest fatalities -- two reported by Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours and one reconciled by Kerala -- the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | Air India Seals Major Aircraft Deal at Whopping USD 80 Billion, Orders 470 Planes From Airbus and Boeing.

The total tally of coronavirus cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,84,376).

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.08 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent.

Also Read | Holi 2023: Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharampal Singh Asks People To Use Cow Dung Cakes in 'Holika Dahan'.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,51,797, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)