Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) Four more COVID-19 fatalities in Chandigarh took the death toll to 186, while 102 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 12,922 in the union territory on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 1,392 active cases in the city as of now, it said.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan No More: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders Pay Tribute.

According to the bulletin, a total of 154 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the union territory to 11,344.

The bulletin said 84,167 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 70,726 have tested negative while reports of 119 samples were awaited.

Also Read | BJP No Different From TMC, Both Suppress Democratic Protests, Says CPI(M) General Secretary Surjyakanta Mishra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)