India News | 1025 Flights Handled by Airports on Friday: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that airports across the country handled 513 departures and 512 arrivals on Friday, the fifth day of resumption of partial flights.

He said in a tweet on Saturday that there were 79,941 footfalls at airports and 39,969 passengers took flights.

"Domestic civil aviation operations continue smoothly. Day 5, May 29, till 2359 hours. Departures 513, and 39,969 passengers handled. Arrivals 512 and 39,972 passengers handled. Total movements 1,025 with 79,941 footfalls at airports. Total number of flyers 39,969," he said. (ANI)

