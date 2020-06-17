India News | 104 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take Aurangabad's Count to 3,036

Aurangabad, Jun 17 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra increased to 3,036 on Wednesday with the addition of 104 fresh infections, an official said.

As many as 104 more persons, including 40 women, tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, taking the count in the district to 3,036, he said.

Till Wednesday night, 1,709 patients were discharged after recovery, while 1,161 patients are under treatment in various hospitals, the official said.

So far, 166 patients have succumbed to the viral infection in the district, he added.

