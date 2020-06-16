India News | 104 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Punjab Today

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 16 (ANI): With 104 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Tuesday, the positive cases count in the state rises to 3,371.

Out of the total cases 2,461 patients have recovered from the lethal infection while 838 patients are active cases.

A total of 10 patients are on oxygen support in the state, as per the bulletin, while one patient is in critical care and on ventilator support.

72 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state, as of Tuesday.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated. With 380 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900. (ANI)

