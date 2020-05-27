India News | 1,044 New COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai; 32 More Patients Succumb

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) With 1,044 new COVID-19 cases, the tally in Mumbai rose to 33,835 on Wednesday, while the toll increased to 1,044 after 32 more patients succumbed to the viral infection, the city civic body said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a release, said 240 more patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of those who have recovered from the disease to 9,054.

According to the release, out of the 32 COVID-19 patients who died, 15 had comorbidities (pre-existing health conditions).

It also said 893 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted at various hospitals on Wednesday.

