Shimla, Jun 29 (PTI) Daily COVID-19 cases are increasing in Himachal Pradesh as over 100 infections were reported in the state on Wednesday.

As many as 105 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state on Wednesday, pushing the state's total infection count to 2,86,061, an official said.

The state had reported 120 cases on Tuesday.

The active cases rose to 507 from 441 on Tuesday, he added.

A total of 39 more patients recovered from the infection on Wednesday, the official said.

The number of recoveries has reached 2,81,413, he added.

The death toll due to Covid stood at 4,122 as no fresh fatality was reported in the state on Wednesday.

