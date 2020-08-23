Shillong, Aug 23 (PTI) At least 106 more persons, including 43 personnel of various armed forces, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Sunday, pushing the tally in the state to 1,917, a senior official said.

An 84-year-old resident of West Garo Hills succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to eight, Health Services director Aman War said.

Also Read | Homeopathic Drug Arsenicum Album-30 Given to Half of Gujarat Population Since March 2020 After COVID-19 Outbreak.

The octogenarian was suffering from acute respiratory distress, he said.

East Khasi Hills accounted for maximum number of fresh cases at 64, including 26 security personnel.

Also Read | Who Will be Next Congress President? Reports of ‘Sonia Gandhi Resigning False’, Says Randeep Surjewala.

Ten armed forces personnel tested positive for COVID- 19 in South Garo Hills, and another seven in West Garo Hills. The remaining cases were recorded in other districts.

Seven more people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 776, War said.

Meghalaya currently has 1,133 active cases, and 33 containment zones.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)