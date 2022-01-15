Leh, Jan 15 (PTI) Ladakh's coronavirus caseload increased to 23,079 on Saturday as 106 more people tested positive for the virus, officials said.

Eighty-six of the new cases were reported from Leh district and 20 from Kargil district, they said.

According to the officials, the COVID-19 death toll in the Union territory stands at 222 -- 164 fatalities in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has gone up to 669 – 603 in Leh and 66 in Kargil, the officials said.

Thirty-five patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in Ladakh to 21,188, they said.

The officials said the total positivity rate of Ladakh stands at 3.8 per cent.

