New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,061 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.62 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,313, authorities said.

Thirteen fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin.

It said 3,826 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 8,084 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases stands 1,62,527.

As many as 1,46,588 patients have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out while the number of active cases stands at 11,626, of which 6,143 are in home isolation, it said.

The number of containment zones stands at 644.

