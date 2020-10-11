Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,579 on Sunday with seven more fatalities, while 1,065 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,42,155, a health department bulletin here said.

Of the new fatalities, which came down to single digit after a gap of a few weeks, two each were reported from Jind and Yamunanagar while one death each was reported from Bhiwani, Panchkula and Nuh districts, it said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in new cases include Gurugram (241), Faridabad (138) and Hisar (152).

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 10,573 while the recovery rate was 91.45 per cent.

The current rate of doubling of infections was 37 days, fatality rate was 1.11 per cent while tests per million being conducted were 87,097, as per the bulletin.

As many as 1,30,003 patients have so far been discharged after recovery. PTI SUN VSD

