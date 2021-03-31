Kohima, Mar 31 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally shot up to 12,340 as the state reported this year's biggest single-day spike of 107 new cases on Wednesday, a health official said.

All the fresh infections were detected among the trainees of St Paul Training Institute at Phesama.

Kohima Deputy Commissioner Gregory Thejawelie has designated the institute as a containment zone to curtail local transmission of the infection.

The state was reporting only a handful, even zero cases, since November last year, he said.

Nagaland now has 113 active cases, while 11,980 people have recovered from the disease, 91 people have succumbed to the infection and 156 patients have migrated to other states, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has slipped to 97.07 per cent.

Nagaland has so far tested over 1.36 lakh samples for COVID-19. It has inoculated 62,046 people thus far.

