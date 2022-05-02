New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Delhi on Monday reported 1,076 COVID-19 cases, around 27 per cent less than a day ago, though the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

No death occurred due to the disease in a day.

With these new cases, the national capital's overall tally has increased to 18,85,636, while the death toll stands at 26,175.

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 1,485 cases and no death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 4.89 per cent. On Saturday, it had recorded 1,520 cases and one death, with the positivity rate at 5.10 per cent.

On Friday, it saw 1,607 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.28 per cent. The national capital had logged 1,490 cases and two deaths on Thursday, and the positivity rate stood at 4.62 per cent.

A total of 16,753 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Sunday, according to the latest health bulletin.

