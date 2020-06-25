Patna (Bihar) [India], June 25 (ANI): As many as 108 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar today, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

With 108 more cases of coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 8,381, said the health department.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday.

The country also saw 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed its death toll to 14,894, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

At present, out of the total, 1,86,514 are active cases in the country and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

