Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) Haryana reported 1,081 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 1,44,302, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,601, officials said.

Of the fresh fatalities, three were from Hisar, two from Gurugram, while one death each was from Faridabad, Rewari, Sirsa and Fatehabad, according to a government medical bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases were Gurugram (250) and Faridabad (168).

The number of active cases in the state is 10,319 while the recovery rate is 91.74 percent.

