Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): A total of 109 arrests were made so far in connection with the protest which broke out in several parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers when people began protesting against the controversial statements of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, informed Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and order on Friday.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported during protests in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total arrest made, 38 people were arrested in Saharanpur, 15 in Prayagraj, 24 in Hathras, seven arrests were made in Moradabad, two in Ferozabad and 23 were arrested in Ambedkarnagar.

A clash erupted in Prayagaraj between police and protesters. Stones were also hurled during clashes in the Atala area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaraj.

Prayagraj's Additional Director General of Police's (ADGP) vehicle was damaged after a protest erupted in the Atala area. The ADG was on the ground to control the law and order situation as a protest erupted.

A huge protest was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur over the controversial statements of the above-mentioned BJP leaders.

Similarly, a huge crowd in Moradabad also protested against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma demanding her arrest over her controversial remarks.

"Friday prayers concluded peacefully in the district today. Those who raised slogans were dispersed later. I appeal to all to help maintain law and order in the district," said Moradabad District Magistrate.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to take strict action against hooligans after incidents of stone-pelting broke out in various parts of the state.

ACS Home Awanish Awasthi, acting Director General of Police (DGP), ADG Law and Order, are monitoring the situation from police headquarters.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Awanish Awasthi has also asked for reports explaining the situation in the districts.

Earlier on June 3, a violent clash broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, several other states also witnessed massive protests against controversial remarks.

A massive protest took place at Delhi's Jama Masjid after Friday prayers when people began protesting against the controversial statements.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, the protest over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Sharma turned violent. Vehicles were torched and vandalised and incidents of stone-pelting were also reported from several places. Injuries were reported in the capital city. (ANI)

