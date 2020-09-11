Imphal, Sep 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Manipur has gone up to 7,579 after 109 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

The new cases included 59 from Imphal West district and 12 from Imphal East.

The official said that 209 patients were cured of the infection since Thursday, taking the total number of recovered people to 6,002. The state's recovery rate is now 79.19 per cent.

The number of active cases is 1,533 at present.

As no fresh death due to COVID-19 was reported, the number of fatalities remained at 44.

