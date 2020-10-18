Ahmedabad, Oct 18 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Gujarat rose to 1,59,726 after 1,091 new cases were detected on Sunday, the state health department said.

Nine patients succumbed to the infection across the state during the day, which took the death toll to 3,638, it said.

The number of patients discharged on Sunday was 1,233, which was more than the new infection cases. With this, the recovery count mounted to 1,41,652, the department said in its release.

The state's recovery rate has now improved to 88.68 per cent, it added.

A total of 52,141 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, which pushed the overall tally of tests to 53,74,249.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,59,726, new cases 1,091, death toll 3,638, discharged 1,41,652, active cases 14,436 and people tested so far 53,74,249

