Bengaluru (karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI): Global spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in his inaugural address at the 10th International Women's Conference, emphasised the vital role of women's well-being in societal progress and said, "A country or a society, where women are unhappy, will remain impoverished."

Over three transformative days, voices from different walks of life merged into a powerful dialogue--on breaking barriers, rediscovering the self, and embracing wellbeing. The sessions blended profound discussions with deep rest, reflection, and cultural expressions, creating a space where knowledge met wisdom, and inspiration flowed from the heart.

In one special session, female military personnel from Bahrain, an Indian actor and another pioneer in digital and AI-generated art from Turkey sat across the table for a discussion on the role of creativity on the mind and consciousness.

Sonakshi Sinha, a leading Bollywood actress, reflected, "Growing up, art was meditative for me--it flowed naturally. The moment I entered here, I felt a shift in my energy. Creativity thrives where people strive to be and do better."

From the military to a creative space, Noorah Abdullah, Head of Following and Coordinator, General Sports Authority, Bahrain, shared her transformation, "In the military, creativity had no place--we simply followed orders. With The Art of Living, I found the freedom to create and realized true creativity serves the community."

Underlining the importance of rest and balance in women's lives, Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Chairperson and the force behind the International Women's Conference, shared, "As women, we are in a hurry to achieve more and get more done. This is the time to relax and just be. When you are relaxed, then you can achieve more."

Many of the luminaries present acknowledged the role played by the global peace leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in bringing inner peace to millions across 180 countries. President Droupadi Murmu, highlighted Gurudev's role in preserving spiritual values, "India is a spiritual country, but with changing times, we are moving away from our roots. That is why spiritual leaders like Gurudev are here--to remind us of our forgotten values and inspire us."

On receiving the prestigious Vishalakshi Award, Former Union Minister of Education Smriti Irani shared, "There is nothing more rewarding than receiving an award in the name of a mother who gave birth to a saint."

Akie Abe, Former First Lady of Japan, echoed Gurudev's vision for a violence-free world, reflecting on personal tragedy: "I have heard Gurudev say that inside every culprit, there is a victim. Instead of hating the person who took my husband's life, can I have compassion? Can I help prevent such violence? A society with less crime is certainly better than one that only supports victims after a crime."

The 10th International Women's Conference is a delightful blend of not just dialogue and introspection, but it also turned into a platform for cultural expression as witnessed in the moving theatrical presentation Sita Charitam. It was a poetic retelling of the much-loved and timeless epic Ramayana retold from the perspective of Mother Sita with a narrative soaked in unconditional love, wisdom, resilience, devotion and grace. A mega cast of 500 artists presenting 30 diverse dance, music and art forms woven into India's first immersive 4D musical ballet left global audiences spellbound.

The show will carry the timeless tale to 190 countries. The script, crafted in English, draws from over 20 versions of the Ramayana, with original scores in multiple indigenous languages that make it a truly global cultural experience.

Srividya Varchaswi, Creative Director of Sita Charitam, spoke about the inspiration behind the production, "Sita's story reflects a story of transformation. The entire play, script, and dialogues are infused with Gurudev's wisdom."

As the curtains fell, the echoes of sisterhood, creativity, and universal values lingered in every heart, lighting the path for a future shaped by wisdom, compassion, inner peace and joy. (ANI)

