New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Eleven advocates were on Sunday elevated as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, taking the total number of appointments in HCs this year to a record 138, the law ministry said.

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended 13 names out which 11 were cleared by the government.

Also Read | An Encounter Has Started Between Terrorists and Security Forces at Kandra Hills Area in … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

There was no word yet on the other two names -- HS Brar and Kuldeep Tiwari -- which, sources said, are pending with the government.

The government, those aware of the process to appoint judges said, has a right to seek reconsideration from the collegium.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022 Wishes: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Greets Nation on the Eve of I-Day.

In a statement, the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said that on Friday, 26 judges were appointed in the high courts of Allahabad, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gauhati, Orissa and Himachal Pradesh.

With Sunday's appointments, the government has so far made 138 appointments in various high courts this year.

The statement issued by additional secretary Rajinder Kashyap said the earlier record of appointing 126 judges in HCs achieved in 2016 has been surpassed.

Last year, the appointment tally in high courts was 120, in addition to nine in the Supreme Court.

"Thus, the entire appointment process in higher judiciary has been put on a fast track," the statement said.

Those appointed judges in the Punjab and Haryana HC on Sunday are: Nidhi Gupta, Sanjay Vashisth, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Namit Kumar, Harkesh Manuja, Aman Chaudhary, Naresh Singh, Harsh Bunger, Jagmohan Bansal, Deepak Manchanda and Alok Jain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)