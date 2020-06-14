India News | 11 Arrested, 13 Kg Ganja Seized in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Kanchikacherla police have arrested 11 people and seized 13 kg of Gana from their possession in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Some of the accused have been identified as Janudev, Vamsikrishna, Sanjay Sahoo, Revant Chowdhary, G Jagadeesh, Ravula Sai and Jayram, said police.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

According to police, on June 7, while conducting vehicle checking in Ibrahimpatnam, police arrested 3 people and seized 300 gms of Ganja from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Raveendranath Babu said, "The police were searching vehicles on June 7, 2020. They found 300 gms Ganja in a car. The police arrested Janudev, Vamsikrishna and Sanjay Sahoo. Based on their information, the police today arrested two more persons namely Revant Chowdhary, G Jagadeesh at Ibrahimpatnam and seized 1kg ganja from them."

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

"Subsequently the police came to learn that they formed a group, led by a person named Ravula Sai. He is final year B-Tech student at Lakireddy Balreddy engineering college, Ibrahimpatnam. They used to buy ganja from Jayaram, a local person from Chittoor," added Babu.

He said that Sai used to bring Ganja from Jayram and sell it to local students, and labour workers.

"Today the police arrested Jayaram and others in this connection. We have seized 13 kg ganja and arrested a total of 11 people. A car, an auto, 3 motorcycles and 9 cell phones have been seized from their possession," the official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)